My friend got this one for $550 on TM

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/3521640972



I see new there are a bunch available for under around $750~$800 .. PB tech have one for $699 new too

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAEVG30600/EVGA-GeForce-RTX-3060-XC-LHR-Graphics-Card-12GB-DD

With Eth moving to proof of stake eventually and bot heth and btc dropping I'm not sure the mining demand is as high as it was 3~6 mths ago .. seems ot be some global evidence to this too

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0RfE_b4g2o



Good luck