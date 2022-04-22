ASUS RTX 3060 12GB Dual OC non-LHR (full hash rate)
Does anyone know what this is worth? Is there still value in non LHR cards?
My friend got this one for $550 on TM
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/3521640972
I see new there are a bunch available for under around $750~$800 .. PB tech have one for $699 new too
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAEVG30600/EVGA-GeForce-RTX-3060-XC-LHR-Graphics-Card-12GB-DD
With Eth moving to proof of stake eventually and bot heth and btc dropping I'm not sure the mining demand is as high as it was 3~6 mths ago .. seems ot be some global evidence to this too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0RfE_b4g2o
Good luck
As someone who is into mining (small time though) and keeping an eye on the price of cards, I wouldn't expect to pay much, if anything, over a non-LHR version, especially as @GoranZ noted ETH moving away from PoW will have an impact on the mining market (this year maybe).
Plus there are lots of coins now that are not affected by LHR, so it's not the be-all anymore.
I brought a 3060 (new, ComputerLounge) on Easter sale for $599. For the card you have (dual fan) I wouldn't look at it unless its a good price as they are harder to keep cool (less fans, smaller area for heat dissipation), and generally nosier as a result.
However if you are keen to haggle I would be interested.
Also new 40xx series cards due ~Sep this year. Supposedly a decent jump in performance. Great for buyers with mining coming to an end and new cards, prices should keep coming down. Just inflation pushing it up. But there could be a flood of mining cards on the market soon...
I'd be somewhat interested depending on price. ATM probably just wait for 40xx series cards at this point to upgrade my 1070. 3060 would be a ~47% performance jump for me though.