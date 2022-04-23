Selling my mint Hegel H120 as I am moving to a Class D 2 channel setup.

It was purchased November 2020 from AVWorld in Auckland so is about 18 months old with 6 months of warranty left.

Perfect condition unit with original box etc.

NOTE: The remote is the only thing *not* mint - it has a few small scrapes and marks from an overexcited puppy…but works perfectly.

Detailed specs below

https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/hegel-h120-integrated-amplifier-2-x-75w-at-8-ohm-soundengine-2/

usual list price new is around $4700.

I am looking for $2600 ono.

Much prefer Auckland pickup (West) but can consider shipping at purchasers cost and risk.