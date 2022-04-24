Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ScuL

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#295799 24-Apr-2022 12:17
Send private message



CABLES & ADAPTERS
3x VGA cable $2 each
2x DVI cable $2 each
1x 9-pin serial cable female-female $2
1x 9-pin serial cable male-male $2
1x 25-pin serial cable female-female $2
1x DVI male to HDMI $5
1x DVI male to VGA female $5

 

PC PARTS
CPU Intel Celeron G3930 2.9 GHz Dual-Core Dual-Thread CPU Processor 2M 51W LGA 1151 (NEW-UNUSED) $100
ECM21 M2 (NGFF) to PCI-E adapter (NEW-UNUSED) $25
Kingshare NVME M2 to PCI-E adapter (NEW-UNUSED) $25
SSD M2 Samsung MZNLN500 - 500GB $75
Laptop Memory SODIMM SK Hynix 8GB 2Rx8 PC4-2133 plus 4GB 1Rx8 PC4-2133 $75 for the set



NETWORKING BITS
Netgear plug-in WiFi Extender WN3000RPv3 $25
ASUS RT-AC68U Router $150
Edimax GP-101IT POE injector $40 (only used for a month)

 


RANDOM BITS
Gas hose (NEW-UNUSED) $20
15A outdoor socket $25

 

 




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906034 24-Apr-2022 12:34
Send private message

How much for the iron?






ScuL

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2906035 24-Apr-2022 12:40
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

How much for the iron?

 

 

 

 

Haha funny you commented on that. It just happened to be on the photo and isn't for sale :)




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906150 24-Apr-2022 16:47
Send private message

Can buy both serial cables DB-9. Are you in Auckland? Passing by Greenlane?




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 



ScuL

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2906176 24-Apr-2022 18:40
Send private message

RUKI: Can buy both serial cables DB-9. Are you in Auckland? Passing by Greenlane?

 

 

 

Sorry I forgot to say in the first post. I'm in Birkenhead, North Shore, Auckland

 

I don't travel south of the bridge too often but maybe we can arrange something I am not in a hurry




Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e wha.


RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906177 24-Apr-2022 18:50
Send private message

Thank you. Please keep me in mind for those two serial cables. Not in a hurry too, just do not want those to be binned as I can put them to the good use in a future. Feel free to ask if you need some electronic components, cooling fans etc. So that I could lure you to travel to Greenlane :)




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

