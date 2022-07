Returned home from holiday to find my DS918+ power brick has died :(

Looks like it's a few months away to order one.. anyone happen to have a spare, or know if you can buy a non-branded alternative?

Has a DIN power connector, as pictured here: https://www.synology.com/en-nz/products/spare_parts?search_by=product&model=DS918%2B

Based in Auckland.