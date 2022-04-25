Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128GB
arjeezy

#295812 25-Apr-2022 15:09
Phone is in excellent cosmetic and working condition. No faults or damages of any kind.

 

Photos here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/eoxkbLGY1eh7bPR88

 

Battery health: 91%

 

iOS: 15.4.1

 

Selling as I've ended up getting a 13 Pro Max.

 

Sale includes: Phone, box and untouched charging cable, Spigen clear case, spare slickwraps matrix skin and a belkin privacy screen protector

 

Purchased Nov 2020, warranty expired Nov 2021 however, can include a copy of the invoice for anyone who needs it.

 

Location is Auckland, can ship at buyers expense.

 

Looking for $1300 for the lot ono.

arjeezy

  #2908675 30-Apr-2022 16:34
Bump

arjeezy

  #2909924 3-May-2022 23:56
Sold.

