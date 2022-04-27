Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#295830 27-Apr-2022 12:44
Just throwing it out there, however unlikely, if anyone might be selling a 16" MBP with M1 Max and 32gb Ram. 

Been using a M1 Air base model for software dev, and it struggles a bit at times. 

 

Based in Auckland CBD

 

Thank you.

#2910705 5-May-2022 22:38
I would be interested in your MB Air M1 if/when you replace with MB Pro.  I am looking for 16GB RAM and 512MB or larger HD.  Good luck on your search for MB Pro 16.

 

PS-Also in Auckland CBD.

 

 

  #2910752 6-May-2022 08:34
mail2mm:

 

I would be interested in your MB Air M1 if/when you replace with MB Pro.  I am looking for 16GB RAM and 512MB or larger HD.  Good luck on your search for MB Pro 16.

 

PS-Also in Auckland CBD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks mine is only 8gb Ram although it does have 512gb SSD.

