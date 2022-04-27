Just throwing it out there, however unlikely, if anyone might be selling a 16" MBP with M1 Max and 32gb Ram.
Been using a M1 Air base model for software dev, and it struggles a bit at times.
Based in Auckland CBD
Thank you.
I would be interested in your MB Air M1 if/when you replace with MB Pro. I am looking for 16GB RAM and 512MB or larger HD. Good luck on your search for MB Pro 16.
PS-Also in Auckland CBD.
Thanks mine is only 8gb Ram although it does have 512gb SSD.