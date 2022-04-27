Have been experimenting with 4G and then 5G broadband with VF but now moving to Fibre.
Based in Auckland CBD.
Wanting $150.
Cheers
Hello - is this still available? How much use has it had/how old is it, and do you still have the purchase receipt?
Thanks
RogerMellie:
Hi yes still available. It was used for 2 days from new before I upgraded to a 5G modem. It was provided by Vodafone but there is no purchase receipt.