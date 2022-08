Hi, looking for a gaming laptop with at least a 2060 gpu that has been well looked after (sprayed with an air duster regularly etc). Preference would be for something with a 2070 and decent CPU around 2019 era.

As title advised looking to spend between $1500 to $2000.

I do not want to risk sending it via courier, so meeting in person in a public place somewhere on the North Shore would be my preference.

Let me know if you're looking to sell or if you've got any questions!

Cheers,

Lux