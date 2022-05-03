Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - Ubiquiti U6-Lite AP - Require ASAP
Jiriteach

739 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295899 3-May-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

Anyone have a U6-Lite AP they are wanting to sell? Require one ASAP - ie. This week.
Am in Wellington.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Dynamic
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909740 3-May-2022 15:56
Send private message quote this post

You may already know that the distributors are out of stock of the U6-LITE, and we have a couple on backorder.  There are plenty of U6-PRO in stock and we've had to supply these for urgent installations.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Jiriteach

739 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2909742 3-May-2022 15:58
Send private message quote this post

Yup - no one seems to have stock of them at the moment. I did see some Pro's in stock and will consider.
Keen to see if any U6-lite's are available.

nicmair
177 posts

Master Geek


  #2919919 29-May-2022 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, bit late to the party on this, but if you are still looking for one, I have one FS.

 

 

 

PM me if interested, (or anyone else for matter).

 

 



stocksp
635 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919939 29-May-2022 12:42
Send private message quote this post

I’ve got a nano hd if that’s of any use?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 