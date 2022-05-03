Anyone have a U6-Lite AP they are wanting to sell? Require one ASAP - ie. This week.
Am in Wellington.
Thanks
You may already know that the distributors are out of stock of the U6-LITE, and we have a couple on backorder. There are plenty of U6-PRO in stock and we've had to supply these for urgent installations.
Yup - no one seems to have stock of them at the moment. I did see some Pro's in stock and will consider.
Keen to see if any U6-lite's are available.
Sorry, bit late to the party on this, but if you are still looking for one, I have one FS.
PM me if interested, (or anyone else for matter).