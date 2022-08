No idea what to do with this, got it as a gift in a purchase. Anyone want it?

It's free, as in just pay for shipping and I'll send it your way.

$3.70 urban NZPost courier "overnight" tracked shipping. ($8.10 if your rural)

or Free and Free shipping, if you have a PostHaste business address I can send it to.

You can check your address here (some apartments blocks, most businesses): https://www.posthaste.co.nz/address_checker.html