There’s a couple of things you need to do for the Unifi APs to use wireless uplink.



1. Make sure the Wireless Meshing option is enabled in the controller config.

2. Make sure meshing is enabled on the main UAP that’s wired to the router and also on any that you want to connect wirelessly.

3. Not sure if this is required but I would start with the new UAP connected to the router with a cable first and get it adopted into the controller. Once that’s working then unplug it from the router and it should automatically fail over to connect wirelessly. It will take longer to boot up and connect as it will try looking for a cabled connection first.