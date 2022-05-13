Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedEOI: HP & IBM Servers - Whangarei
CYaBro

3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295999 13-May-2022 12:38
Send private message

I have a few servers to dispose of and thought I'd offer them on here first before getting rid of them.
These would need to be picked up in Whangarei as they're pretty big and heavy and don't have boxes to ship them in.

 

Don't have the full specs on a couple of them so will update when I find out.

 

$200
HP Proliant ML350 Gen9
Tower Case
Hot Plug SFF SAS/SATA
2x 1TB SATA HDDs included - Well used
RAID Controller needs a new battery (Warning on POST)
500W PSU
Intel Xeon E5-2620v3
16GB RAM

 

 

 

FREE
IBM System x3100 M4 2582
Tower Case
Intel Xeon E3-1220v2
DVD-ROM Drive

 

FREE
HP Proliant ML110 G6
Tower Case
Intel Xeon X3430
DVD-ROM Drive

Create new topic
CYaBro

3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2913942 14-May-2022 13:29
Send private message

IBM system is gone.

Ml350 is pending.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
nztim
2332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2913949 14-May-2022 14:05
Send private message

do you have the HP SKU for the replacement battery?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

CYaBro

3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2913963 14-May-2022 15:19
Send private message

nztim:

do you have the HP SKU for the replacement battery?


 



Not to hand but will find it again.
I did look up the part on EMPR and it was around $150+ gst.
1-2 week lead time.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 