I have a few servers to dispose of and thought I'd offer them on here first before getting rid of them.

These would need to be picked up in Whangarei as they're pretty big and heavy and don't have boxes to ship them in.

Don't have the full specs on a couple of them so will update when I find out.

$200

HP Proliant ML350 Gen9

Tower Case

Hot Plug SFF SAS/SATA

2x 1TB SATA HDDs included - Well used

RAID Controller needs a new battery (Warning on POST)

500W PSU

Intel Xeon E5-2620v3

16GB RAM

FREE

IBM System x3100 M4 2582

Tower Case

Intel Xeon E3-1220v2

DVD-ROM Drive





FREE

HP Proliant ML110 G6

Tower Case

Intel Xeon X3430

DVD-ROM Drive



