I have a few servers to dispose of and thought I'd offer them on here first before getting rid of them.
These would need to be picked up in Whangarei as they're pretty big and heavy and don't have boxes to ship them in.
Don't have the full specs on a couple of them so will update when I find out.
$200
HP Proliant ML350 Gen9
Tower Case
Hot Plug SFF SAS/SATA
2x 1TB SATA HDDs included - Well used
RAID Controller needs a new battery (Warning on POST)
500W PSU
Intel Xeon E5-2620v3
16GB RAM
FREE
IBM System x3100 M4 2582
Tower Case
Intel Xeon E3-1220v2
DVD-ROM Drive
FREE
HP Proliant ML110 G6
Tower Case
Intel Xeon X3430
DVD-ROM Drive