

I put my father’s old SLR up for auction on TM in January, expecting to get SFA, but decided I’d rather it went to someone that wanted it rather than it sitting in my cupboard.



Just a mid-century Pentax Spotmatic SP with two lenses; in pretty good nick, sure, with so sign of fungus that I could see - but still totally shocked that it went for $345!



So, yeah, there’s definitely interest out there for old stuff; could be worth getting an idea of value from a dealer even if you list them on TM, simply so you don’t run the risk of under (or over) valuing stuff.