I have been tasked with disposing of some "tech stuff" that was amongst my father's accumulated treasures. Amongst them are some cameras, all film type, not digital. Is there any market for these? Retro camera collectors perhaps?
Depends if its something a bit special or not. As above I'd start with a proper camera shop (not Harvey Norman etc). I know Photo & Video International in CHCH deal with film stuff.
They would need to be something special to be of any value .
Otherwise its just old junk. A bit like a fax machine or a B&W CRT TV . Some old TVs are collectable, most are old junk .
$1 reserve on trademe.
You'll soon find out if its something collectors want :-)
Or see if the local high school wants them, for photography classes .
speak to the guys at this place https://www.photo.co.nz/
they are very good on ALL gear
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.