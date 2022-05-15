Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any market for film cameras?
frankv

#296026 15-May-2022 19:48
I have been tasked with disposing of some "tech stuff" that was amongst my father's accumulated treasures. Amongst them are some cameras, all film type, not digital. Is there any market for these? Retro camera collectors perhaps?

 

 

Bee

Bee
  #2914319 15-May-2022 20:20
There are definitely people out there inerested in old film cameras. Somewhere... Lenses even more so because they can be used on digital cameras also...

Would recommend starting with camera shops for some direction or list on E bay.

lxsw20
  #2914325 15-May-2022 20:51
Depends if its something a bit special or not. As above I'd start with a proper camera shop (not Harvey Norman etc). I know Photo & Video International in CHCH deal with film stuff.

Bung
  #2914327 15-May-2022 21:01
A lot of older lenses don't have much if any value because they have fungus growing between the glass elements. My old SLR has all the foam bumpers in the mirror turned to goo sticking it together. One camera shop in Palmerston North offers to find a home for stuff that somebody is prepared to resuscitate. I'm thinking of dropping my old gear off. At least I won't have any personal guilt dumping it.



jonathan18
  #2914333 15-May-2022 21:39
I put my father’s old SLR up for auction on TM in January, expecting to get SFA, but decided I’d rather it went to someone that wanted it rather than it sitting in my cupboard.

Just a mid-century Pentax Spotmatic SP with two lenses; in pretty good nick, sure, with so sign of fungus that I could see - but still totally shocked that it went for $345!

So, yeah, there’s definitely interest out there for old stuff; could be worth getting an idea of value from a dealer even if you list them on TM, simply so you don’t run the risk of under (or over) valuing stuff.

1101
  #2914382 16-May-2022 09:49
They would need to be something special to be of any value .

Otherwise its just old junk. A bit like a fax machine or a B&W CRT TV . Some old TVs are collectable, most are old junk .

$1 reserve on trademe.
You'll soon find out if its something collectors want :-)

 

Or see if the local high school wants them, for photography classes .

gnfb
  #2914477 16-May-2022 11:50
speak to the guys at this place https://www.photo.co.nz/

 

they are very good on ALL gear




