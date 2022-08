Looking for a great 4k monitor for text editing/software development, don't really know what to look for but I suppose something which is not geared towards gaming?

Could be interested in a pair but just really need one right now.



Size, unsure, but probably something above 27" but not much more are my current thoughts. I'm coming from a 17" 4K screen so open to any advice about size/monitor models to look out for.



Thank you!