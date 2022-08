SAE J1772 Type 1 AC charger for electric vehicles.

Suitable for cars like Nissan Leaf, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Nissan e-NV 200, or Kia Soul EV.

This is an 9A version which can be plugged into any normal power socket. It charges slower than 16A chargers but it is more portable.

5M cable.

$350. Pick up Half Moon Bay Auckland or can post.