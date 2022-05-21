I've switched over to mainly Shelly stuff so have a drawer full of smart home/IoT stuff to get rid of. All in working order but with scratched cases etc consistent with a bit of use. Just a bit of a warning that most of these involve mains electricity and have been 'imported' from AliExpress so don't come with an SDoc, so should only go to someone that is familiar and feels confident wiring mains electricity (IANAL etc)

1x Sonoff TH16 thermostat smart switch

1x Sonoff RF basic smart switch

2x Sonoff T1 US 3 button smart switch

1x Sonoff smart button

1x Sonoff RF bridge 433mhz

1x Sonoff S20 smart socket

4x Xiaomi smart socket zncz02CM

1x Xiamoi IR remote controller NDZ-08-GA

Want to get rid of the lot so perhaps someone wants the Xiaomi gear and someone else wants the Sonoff gear? I'm in Kapiti, come into Wellington for work, or can courier.