nickb800

2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#296104 21-May-2022 19:04
Send private message

I've switched over to mainly Shelly stuff so have a drawer full of smart home/IoT stuff to get rid of. All in working order but with scratched cases etc consistent with a bit of use. Just a bit of a warning that most of these involve mains electricity and have been 'imported' from AliExpress so don't come with an SDoc, so should only go to someone that is familiar and feels confident wiring mains electricity (IANAL etc)

 

1x Sonoff TH16 thermostat smart switch

 

1x Sonoff RF basic smart switch

 

2x Sonoff T1 US 3 button smart switch

 

1x Sonoff smart button

 

1x Sonoff RF bridge 433mhz

 

1x Sonoff S20 smart socket

 

4x Xiaomi smart socket zncz02CM

 

1x Xiamoi IR remote controller NDZ-08-GA

 

 

 

Want to get rid of the lot so perhaps someone wants the Xiaomi gear and someone else wants the Sonoff gear? I'm in Kapiti, come into Wellington for work, or can courier. 

 

Create new topic
Krullos
98 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2916944 21-May-2022 19:31
Send private message

Very interested in the Sonoff items, please.

xkicken
45 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2916965 21-May-2022 20:44
Send private message

I would like to the xiao mi smart sockets

dylanp
828 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2916967 21-May-2022 21:05
Send private message

The ir blaster could be useful, might be able to get home assistant to control my amp. Or it could be an endless hole of ir commands, but one way to find out. :)



Lias
4894 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2916971 21-May-2022 21:45
Send private message

Keen on the Xiaomi IR doohickey in particular but don't mind taking the other bits if you want rid of them.. also in Kapiti so can come collect whenever.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Lias
4894 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2916972 21-May-2022 21:47
Send private message

dylanp: The ir blaster could be useful, might be able to get home assistant to control my amp. Or it could be an endless hole of ir commands, but one way to find out. :)

 

Dammit, didn't see your post (teach me not to refresh the page first lol)

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

nickb800

2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2917006 22-May-2022 08:41
Send private message

Wow, lots of interest! @wsydgx was first in so I'm working through details with him, will be in touch with others if there's anything he doesn't want. 

Create new topic





