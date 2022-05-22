The GWN7610 is a high-powered 802.11ac WiFi Access Point that is ideal for office buildings, multiple floor locations, branch offices and commercial/retail settings.

Support for up to 16 SSIDs per radio and up to 250+ concurrent WiFi clients Dual-band 3x3:3 MIMO technology and a sophisticated antenna design for maximum network throughput of up to 1.75Gbps and expanded coverage range of up to 175 meters Dual Gigabit ports with support for PoE/PoE+, USB port for future applications such as location based service and other IoT (Internet of Things) applications User friendly built-in provisioning controller (via Web interface) allows any GWN7610 to auto discover, auto-provision and manage networks of up to 50 GWN7610s without requiring seperate controller hardware/software and without a single point of failure Offers high-end security features that are not available on most 3rd party WiFi APs, including unique security certificate per device using SHA256 encryption and strong random default passwords per device Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications Efficient power saving through self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE or PoE+ network

