Sold: iPhone 11 64GB Black + Google Pixel 4A 5G
lemonwedges808

#296158 25-May-2022 20:34
iPhone 11 64GB Black + Google Pixel 4a 5G for Sale

 

 

 

iPhone 11 about a year old works well 96% battery health, comes with charging cable only and a slim spigen hard case - $450

 

Pics: https://photos.app.goo.gl/rKuWUAXkcD259td98

 

 

 

Google Pixel 4a 5G about 6 months old, works well running Android 12 basically slightly lower featured version of Google Pixel 5 with same camera's and chipset, comes with 2 cases and an applied screen protector (would recommend replacement soon as it's getting scratched up a bit now) - $500

 

Pics: https://photos.app.goo.gl/HbeD8xRLAtPrcvYx7

 

 

 

Pickup in Auckland CBD but can ship at buyers expense.

dacraka
  #2918699 26-May-2022 08:52
I will take the iPhone 11 please, thanks a lot!

lemonwedges808

  #2918928 26-May-2022 13:44
iPhone 11 sold, pixel 4a 5g still for sale.

lemonwedges808

  #2919794 28-May-2022 18:32
Bump, Pixel 4A 5G price dropped down to $450



lemonwedges808

  #2920090 29-May-2022 18:50
Pixel dropped down to $400

lemonwedges808

  #2923292 6-Jun-2022 18:25
Both SOLD

