lemonwedges808

iPhone 11 64GB Black + Google Pixel 4a 5G for Sale

iPhone 11 about a year old works well 96% battery health, comes with charging cable only and a slim spigen hard case - $450

Pics: https://photos.app.goo.gl/rKuWUAXkcD259td98

Google Pixel 4a 5G about 6 months old, works well running Android 12 basically slightly lower featured version of Google Pixel 5 with same camera's and chipset, comes with 2 cases and an applied screen protector (would recommend replacement soon as it's getting scratched up a bit now) - $500

Pics: https://photos.app.goo.gl/HbeD8xRLAtPrcvYx7

Pickup in Auckland CBD but can ship at buyers expense.