Was running Kodi on this but the HDMI port has started to misbehave so I'm having to replace it. Would work great as a headless server for something like Home Assistant or Proxmox. Comes with board and 12C 2A power supply. No case or MMC storage card but a guy on TradeMe is selling the MMC cards.

$70 o.n.o + $6 shipping or collect Beach Haven, Auckland.

N.B This is the same board the Home Assistant 'Blue' was built on.

Spec's here: https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-n2-with-4gbyte-ram/