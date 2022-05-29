Odroid HC-1 case/small board computer and PSU: https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-hc1-home-cloud-one/

4tb Seagate 2.5" hard drive for data

16gb Sandisk SD card for OS

I was using this as a small, quiet and low power NAS running OpenMediaVault and it never skipped a beat. Mainly for Time Machine backups, with some storage of backup media as well.

I ended up moving to a 4 bay Synology system for some other requirements, so this is surplus. The Synology is a lot bigger, noisier and power hungry though!

Photos available, feel free to ask any questions.

Looking for $200 but let us know if that is unreasonable.