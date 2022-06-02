As the title suggests, I'm after an AMD B450 motherboard. Specifically, one with 4 RAM slots, as I have just had my motherboard die, and don't want to spend a tonne of money just yet replacing my computer entirely. I need a B450 (or another one from that generation) as I have a Ryzen 5 2600, and 2xxx compatibility on 500 series motherboards is hit or miss (or flat out not supported if you believe AMD) on B550, and I really don't want to shell out $$$ for a brand new X570 just to get my computer going again. I'm not too fussed on features outside of 4 RAM slots and supporting Ryzen 2000, don't need Wifi or good overclocking support etc.

If you've got one lying around (especially if you're in Hamilton over the next couple of days since I kind of need the computer running for the weekend) I'm interested to discuss pricing etc. A320 would do the job too if it's got the 4 RAM slots, when prices come down I intend to look at upgrading to a new PC but for now I need something other then an ancient 2006 Mac Pro to stare at and watch YouTube after work.

Thanks,

pslover14