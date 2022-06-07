Hi GZers, family and I have had a clear out of unneeded tech and I'd like to offer these here before putting them up on TradeMe or Marketplace.

All items can be collected from Auckland (Ellerslie or Otahuhu areas) or I can courier with signature required for $10 anywhere.

iPad Air 2020 64GB Silver - $750 ono

OK/good condition, please note the small chip on the top bezel and some light marks on the screen - otherwise no issues.

Includes original box, manuals, charger, cable. Photo Photo

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular Black including sport straps - $375 ono

OK/good condition, usual wear and tear. Includes original charger and cables but no box. Photo

MagSafe Duo Charger - $150 ono

Great condition, includes original box and cable. Photo



DDPAI mini 3 dashcam - $100 ono

Basically unused, includes original box and cables etc. Photo

Spark Smart Modem - free to a good home



AirPods Pro - sold

UE Boom 3 black - sold