turtleattacks

I have one GT7 for PS4 code available.

$50 or more donation to the local food bank of your choice. Screenshots will be suffice.



This is an anniversary edition code where you get the following perks:



1,100,000 CR (in-game credit)

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery

30 manufacturer & partner PSN Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Three-car pack, including:

MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model

Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND

Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S)



Please note that this is only for the PS4 edition and can not be upgraded to PS5.



Although I think you can still play it on the PS5 but maybe with PS4 graphic quality.