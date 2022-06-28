Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GT7 PlayStation 4 code. Includes anniversary edition perks. $50 donation to local food bank of your choice.
turtleattacks

#298561 28-Jun-2022 10:14
I have one GT7 for PS4 code available. 

 

$50 or more donation to the local food bank of your choice. Screenshots will be suffice. 

This is an anniversary edition code where you get the following perks:

1,100,000 CR (in-game credit)
Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery
30 manufacturer & partner PSN Avatars
The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack
Three-car pack, including:
MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model
Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND
Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S)

Please note that this is only for the PS4 edition and can not be upgraded to PS5.

Although I think you can still play it on the PS5 but maybe with PS4 graphic quality.

eugeneykc
  #2935235 28-Jun-2022 10:15
I'm keen if it's still available, thanks. :)

turtleattacks

  #2935237 28-Jun-2022 10:16
eugeneykc:

 

I'm keen if it's still available, thanks. :)

 

 

 

 

I'll PM you!

