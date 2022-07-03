Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Schlage Encode smart lock, Amazon Echo 4th Gen, Kogan Smart light switch
Boxdog

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#298636 3-Jul-2022 09:03
Send private message

Hey guys. Bit of a cleanout here!  All items located in Wellington NZ and can be either picked up or shipped at your cost.

 

1. Schlage Encode Smart Lock

 

Model: BE489WB

 

More info: https://www.allegion.co.nz/en/microsites/schlage-encode.html

 

Supports Alexa and google home and works great with an app from wherever you are. Also has a spare key in case the batteries go flat. Batteries last about 8 months in my experience and it connects to your wifi network. Was fitted to a 35mm door with I think(?) a 60mm backset (but it’s adjustable for the longer backset too).  Comes with all accessories/fixings shown, just not the original retail box. Currently priced at $478 at Bunnings - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/schlage-matt-black-encode-smart-wi-fi-deadbolt_p0152083

 

Looking for $300

 

 

 

2. Amazon Echo 4th Gen full sized Twilight Blue coloured smart speaker

 

Don't really need to introduce what an Echo or Alexa is. It's the twilight blue colour and NOT the Dot, it's the FULL sized one that sounds great. Seen here: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/amazon-alexa/amazon-echo-4th-gen-with-alexa-twilight-blue.html Retails for $178 at Hardly Normal / PBTech, I'm looking for $90. Comes with box and all the bits and pieces.

 

 

 

3. Kogan Smart Home smart switch

 

Model: KAWFSWT1GA

 

It's brand new unused and still in its box but looks like it's been discontinued so I cant find the original page.. Basically is an OEM Tuya device.  Photo of it here.. https://tydi.co.nz/product/kogan-smarterhomet-smart-touch-light-1-switch-gang/  I bought 3 of these and the other two are great (and come with a SDoC so legally allowed to be installed and used in NZ) but this one was surplus to requirements.  Will take $15

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
7041 posts

Uber Geek


  #2937763 3-Jul-2022 09:21
Send private message quote this post

What design and colour is the encode lock?

