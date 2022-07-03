Hey guys. Bit of a cleanout here! All items located in Wellington NZ and can be either picked up or shipped at your cost.

1. Schlage Encode Smart Lock

Model: BE489WB

More info: https://www.allegion.co.nz/en/microsites/schlage-encode.html

Supports Alexa and google home and works great with an app from wherever you are. Also has a spare key in case the batteries go flat. Batteries last about 8 months in my experience and it connects to your wifi network. Was fitted to a 35mm door with I think(?) a 60mm backset (but it’s adjustable for the longer backset too). Comes with all accessories/fixings shown, just not the original retail box. Currently priced at $478 at Bunnings - https://www.bunnings.co.nz/schlage-matt-black-encode-smart-wi-fi-deadbolt_p0152083

Looking for $300

2. Amazon Echo 4th Gen full sized Twilight Blue coloured smart speaker

Don't really need to introduce what an Echo or Alexa is. It's the twilight blue colour and NOT the Dot, it's the FULL sized one that sounds great. Seen here: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/amazon-alexa/amazon-echo-4th-gen-with-alexa-twilight-blue.html Retails for $178 at Hardly Normal / PBTech, I'm looking for $90. Comes with box and all the bits and pieces.

3. Kogan Smart Home smart switch

Model: KAWFSWT1GA

It's brand new unused and still in its box but looks like it's been discontinued so I cant find the original page.. Basically is an OEM Tuya device. Photo of it here.. https://tydi.co.nz/product/kogan-smarterhomet-smart-touch-light-1-switch-gang/ I bought 3 of these and the other two are great (and come with a SDoC so legally allowed to be installed and used in NZ) but this one was surplus to requirements. Will take $15