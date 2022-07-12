Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Alienware Aurora R12 - i7 11700KF, 3080
#298744 12-Jul-2022 17:43
Hi,

 

Hoping to sell my Alienware Aurora R12 that was purchased from Dell NZ back in Aug 2021, so has around 1 month left of warranty on it (I think can still be extended for $450 or so). Rarely game on it, as I like PS5 more for gaming and MacBook for work.

 

Specs:

 

Lunar Light Chasis with High-Performance CPU Liquid Cooling and 1000w Power Supply

 

11th Gen Intel Core i7 11700KF (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 3.6GHz to 5GHz w/Intel Turbo Boost Max)  

 

1Y Premium Support and Onsite Service Upgrade  

 

Killer(TM) Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) 802.11ax Wireless and Bluetooth

 

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

 

16GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz

 

Don't have box for it so I need it to be picked up in Auckland.

 

To sweeten the deal, I will toss in these together which are brand new unopened, sealed:

 

Dell 27 Alienware Monitor - AW2720HF 

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/alienware-27-gaming-monitor-aw2720hf/apd/210-atux/monitors-monitor-accessories

 

Alienware 510M Gaming Mouse - AW510M

 

https://www.extremepc.co.nz/gaming-mice/dell-alienware-510m-rgb-gaming-mouse

 

Alienware 510H 7.1 Gaming Headset AW510H - Lunar Light

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/alienware-510h-71-gaming-headset-aw510h-lunar-light/apd/520-aaqg/audio

 

Thinking to sell everything above for $2200 ono, pick up at Auckland.

 

PM if interested!

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2941321 12-Jul-2022 19:18
PM'd

