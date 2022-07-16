I'm wanting to sell my HP ZBook 15 G4 Laptop Workstation. Has been my faithful daily workhorse for the past 3 years for CAD and 3D modelling and I'm only replacing because I'm now running the new G8 version. Has been sitting at my desk 99% of its life with the lid closed and connected to a thunderbolt dock so is in essentially as-new condition. Battery is still at 87% of original capacity.

Only had a couple of minor issues over the time I've had it but I've listed them below for full disclosure.

- Screen used to intermittently turn off. Was a real pain to diagnose until I realised it was just the backlight and the LCD was still readable with a flashlight. The fix was pop out the screen and jiggle the LCD connector. Problem has since never returned.

- When you do a fresh install it automatically installs Connexant audio drivers and Bang and Olufsen audio software, but by default the B&O software boosts the gain so much that the speakers distort even at low volume. The simple fix is to just replace the connexant driver with the standard High Definition Audio Device driver and the problem goes away completely.

Comes with Windows 10 Enterprise 64bit

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-7820HQ

RAM: 64 GB (4x 16GB Hynix sticks)

GPU: NVIDIA Quadro M2200 4 GB

SSD: Samsung PM961 512GB

Screen: 15.6 in diagonal Touch LED-backlit FHD UWVA IPS (1920 x 1080)

Other: Backlit 100key keyboard, Fingerprint reader, 3 button touchpad and pointing stick

Ports:

Left side:

(1) RJ-45/Ethernet

(1) VGA

(1) USB 3.0 Charging port

(1) Security lock slot

Right side:

(1) HDMI 1.4

(2) Thunderbolt 3/USB-C(supporting DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.1 Gen2, PCIe Gen 3 devices)

(1) Stereo microphone in/headphone-out combo jack

(1) Power connector

(2) USB 3.0

Digital media slots:

(1) SD UHS-II Flash media slot

(1) Integrated Smart Card reader

Audio and Visual:

Audio by Bang and Olufsen (pfft!)

Integrated stereo speakers

Integrated dual-microphone array

Integrated 720p Webcam

Power supply:

HP 150W AC Adapter

HP Long Life 9-cell Polymer Battery (90 WHr)

Physical specifications:

Dimensions: 386.08 x 264.16 x 25.4 mm

Weight: 2.6 kg

G4's with lower specs and in worse condition are listed at ~$1200 on Trademe. For Geekzone members I'm looking at $1000

Pickup can be from Hamilton or Te Awamutu, otherwise postage at cost.

Let me know if you have any questions or offers