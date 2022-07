I've been bodging together a shoe dryer but the small 80mm fan I threw on there just doesn't have enough pressure to push air with enough speed to dry my shoes.

If anyone has any old 120-140mm fans they don't need then i'm keen to buy them. I need up to four of them for this and another project. They don't need to be PWM or anything fancy as i'll just be running them at full speed the whole time anyway, plus i'm just bodging an old 12V wall wart for powering them on with no controller between.