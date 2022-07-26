Just 1 month old, with original packaging & invoice.
MIcrosoft Surface Go Laptop in Platinum silver.
10th Gen i5 Intel Core Processor i5-1035G1 1 GHz
12.4 inch PixelSense touchscreen with signature 3:2 aspect ratio
8GB RAM
256GB storage
1x USB-C and 1x USB-A
3.5 mm headphone jack & 1x Surface Connect port
720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing)
All day battery life of up to 13 hours
Condition as expected - just like a new one.
Pricespy show PB Tech has the best price $1199 on model run-out.
GZ price $800