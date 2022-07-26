Just 1 month old, with original packaging & invoice.



MIcrosoft Surface Go Laptop in Platinum silver.



10th Gen i5 Intel Core Processor i5-1035G1 1 GHz

12.4 inch PixelSense touchscreen with signature 3:2 aspect ratio

8GB RAM

256GB storage

1x USB-C and 1x USB-A

3.5 mm headphone jack & 1x Surface Connect port

720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing)

All day battery life of up to 13 hours



Condition as expected - just like a new one.



Pricespy show PB Tech has the best price $1199 on model run-out.



GZ price $800



