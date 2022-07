Grabbed this from a client after it wouldn't show anything on screen...

Power light comes on for both battery and mains power, but can't get anything at all on screen.

Has a 2Gb stick of ram and no hdd.

I suspect it may be the board or cpu, so be great for someone who has those in good nick and needs a good body/screen/battery/etc.

Ideal for pickup from Tauranga.

Hoping for $20 to cover the cost of the power brick.