I have a Lenovo Duet Chromebook that I want to sell. Nothing is wrong with it but having now used on and off for a year I am really into the Chromebook ecosystem especially with touch and Android support. So want to get something more grunty for every day use instead of my Windows laptop.

This is the unit.

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2714055.html?lang=default&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0JiXBhCFARIsAOSAKqDS7EC9y6aIPymg6D8nAz54joYck3Xu9J0rIPzt-jBVTvhD1wZZPykaAmJtEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

In excellent condition and comes with keyboard, stand and third party USB-C charger (misplaced the original one). Also will provide a brand new screen protector that that buyer can use to replace the one I put on not very well (lots of bubbles).

Great for content consumption I having it used it for YT, Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. Supports pen input but it didn't come with pen so the buyer will he to buy a USI compatible pen. The pen input is great but Lenovo charge an outrageous sum for a pen. $150!

Get one from Amazon for about US$52

https://www.amazon.com/Penoval-Chromebook-Pressure-chromebook-14b%EF%BC%8CIncluding/dp/B08L8XZNFN/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=LVLUNF32CHES&keywords=usi%2Bpen&qid=1659304337&sprefix=usi%2Bpen%2Caps%2C622&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyRE4wWlZUMFBFRTRCJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwOTk3MjY3MTVMM1pQMEhNOUM2RSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNTYyMTEzMTZSUU44QkVBSFlaRSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1

People on TM are asking $400 so I think $300 is a great deal. Pickup in Wellington or I can ship at whatever Post charges.