Uniden Bearcat UBC355XLT Desktop/Mobile Radio Scanner

Analogue scanner

Purchased in July 2020. I haven’t used it much, however I did list it on Trade Me last December and the winning bidder picked it up that evening. At 6AM next morning he was banging on my door “you sold be a FN faulty unit”.... OK, news to me. Likely a case of RTFM as it is a bit complicated to tune manually – it came back on the same frequency I left it on. I used a BNC -> RF adapter and ran it off my UHF TV aerial. I couldn’t get a signal from the supplied antennas, thought that may be down to my location -. So those may be a) faulty, b) crappy, or c) perfectly fine and my location is too far from the transmitter. Link to sound file recorded last week off the UHF aerial – seems ok for a “fn faulty unit”. https://mega.nz/file/pctGjbJL#p2sqRF15ogx-1y7ut05AKZc1cq-e5Ctm_G3IKASH3RM

$110 shipped