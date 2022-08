Hi all!

Ideally need the following gone in the next week or so - open to any offers!

Will also get sizes measured this week

Have 7 old PC's - still getting specs on these

1x SF110D -08HP switch

1x Unifi UAP-AC LR

2 bay Synology NAS

4x Polycom VVX 410

4x LG 23 inch monitors

7x desks various sizes

3x credenzas

More details in imgur album below

Pickup Flat Bush, Auckland - open to any takers :)

https://imgur.com/a/sUyzJHy