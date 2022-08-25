For Sale - Steeseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC gaming headset

Bought 2 years ago (October 2020) from Dick Smith for $330 whilst building my gaming rig. As it turns out I spend so little time gaming at my desk (more sofa gaming) and play so much single player stuff that this headset was overkill to my requirements. As such I’ve stepped down to an Arctis 7X last year, and this has been sat in my study waiting to be sold since.

The headset is excellent. The best part of it is that you can completely bypass Steelseries software with the GameDAC. I definitely did not use this to it’s full potential (I am not an audiophile, nor an online gaming enthusiast) but those who know that they want this, probably already know what they are getting into.

Essentially as new condition. All the original parts included. The only changes being that I’ve swapped out the earcups (for hygiene reasons before selling) and the head strap (but can replace this with the original Plain Black Strap at request of the buyer) with that of my 7X.

Best price new in NZ at the moment is $330. Therefore given that this is barely used I’d be looking for around $270. Based in Avondale, Auckland and would prefer pickup, but can ship if necessary at buyers cost.

Will list on Trademe if not sold in the next week or so.

Thanks All