Have a Lenovo M720q Mini PC for sale.
Specs:
CPU: Intel Core-i5 9400T (6-core)
RAM: 8GB DDR4
SSD: 256GB
OS: Windows 11 (Activated) Digital License
The unit is in excellent condition.
Would make for a great low-power VM host or pfsense/opnsense box.
You can add a low profile PCI-e card (4-port NIC) if you buy the PCI-e riser (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003573572100.html) - Not included.
Comes with power adapter.
Looking for $500.
Feel free to ask questions.
Pick up in Hobsonville (Auckland), or can ship for $20.