Have a Lenovo M720q Mini PC for sale.

Specs:

CPU: Intel Core-i5 9400T (6-core)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

SSD: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 (Activated) Digital License

The unit is in excellent condition.

Would make for a great low-power VM host or pfsense/opnsense box.

You can add a low profile PCI-e card (4-port NIC) if you buy the PCI-e riser (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003573572100.html) - Not included.

Comes with power adapter.

Looking for $500.

Feel free to ask questions.

Pick up in Hobsonville (Auckland), or can ship for $20.