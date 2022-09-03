Completed a clear-out and consolidated some of my networking equipment around the home which enabled me to decommission some redundant equipment. All items below are sold as is and some ware can be expended from being rack mounted and such.

Link to photos: https://imgur.com/a/3Iyjols

Tracked Courier would be $10 per item within NZ and $20 Rural. I can't do pickups for a couple weeks unfortunately.

I am located in Hobsonville, Auckland if you would like to wait for a pickup.

- Ubiquiti ES-8-150W -- $250.00

- Ubiquiti ES-24-250W -- $250.00 (see note below)

- HP 2530-24G-PoE+ J9773A -- $400

- HP 2520G-8-PoE J9298A -- $100

Ubiquiti ES-24-250W switch experienced bad power at some point which has killed some of the PoE outputs. Below is a list of what ports have gone faulty. Everything else seems to be fine and has been running without issue like this for about 6 months. Cannot comment on the 24v PoE just yet. Ports with no PoE still function fine as gigabit data ports.