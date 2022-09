I just got a WXKG17LM https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Aqara_WXKG17LM.html without realising this is a new version that does not work with deCONZ. I'm after the older WXKG02LM https://zigbee.blakadder.com/Aqara_WXKG02LM_2018.html if any one has one lying around?

The newer model only works with Zigbee2MQTT so you'd need that to make it work.

Happy to buy your WXKG02LM or just swap it with my WXKG17LM if you have Zigbee2MQTT.