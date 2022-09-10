Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted [FS] HP Z Book 32GB 1TB NVidia Warranty
nakedmolerat

Trusted
#299478 10-Sep-2022 21:50
I paid nz$ 3276.17 from PB tech 8 Aug 2020 - receipt available, come with 2 power supply - USB-C and usual HP power supply

 

I bought additional power supply because this mainly sit on my work desk permanently and I want to free up the USB-C port

 

Mainly use for podcast and photoshop

 

HP Z Book FireFly 15 G7 Mobile Workstation

 

15.6" 4K UHD 400nit 

 

Intel i7-10510U, 32GB Memory 

 

1TB NVMe SSD

 

nVidia Quadro P520 

 

3 year on site warranty

 

Based in Auckland - come in original box

 

Price? I don't know what is worth, those interested, PM me with your offer - you can have it on 11/Sept (Sunday)

 

Love this laptop, it is light but I am moving back to surface ecosystem. Normal scuff outside. Sat unused for 3 months + after I bought a new laptop recently.

 

 

 

Thanks

gehenna
Trusted
  #2965803 10-Sep-2022 23:12
You must provide an asking price to list items.  Please update your post.  

nakedmolerat

Trusted
  #2965805 10-Sep-2022 23:30
Anything above $1k is fine I guess, send me an offer for those interested

