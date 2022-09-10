nakedmolerat

I paid nz$ 3276.17 from PB tech 8 Aug 2020 - receipt available, come with 2 power supply - USB-C and usual HP power supply

I bought additional power supply because this mainly sit on my work desk permanently and I want to free up the USB-C port

Mainly use for podcast and photoshop

HP Z Book FireFly 15 G7 Mobile Workstation

15.6" 4K UHD 400nit

Intel i7-10510U, 32GB Memory

1TB NVMe SSD

nVidia Quadro P520

3 year on site warranty

Based in Auckland - come in original box

Price? I don't know what is worth, those interested, PM me with your offer - you can have it on 11/Sept (Sunday)

Love this laptop, it is light but I am moving back to surface ecosystem. Normal scuff outside. Sat unused for 3 months + after I bought a new laptop recently.

Thanks