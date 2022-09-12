Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lookout

#299482 12-Sep-2022 09:12
Hi all,

I’m looking for a cheap, no frills NAS to serve up files for Infuse on the kids’ TV. Single or dual bay would work fine. Auckland based but happy to pay shipping.

Thanks in advance!

xpd

  #2966029 12-Sep-2022 09:42
I've got 2x DLINK 323 units (only 1 PSU tho) you're welcome to have for cost of postage. https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/products/dns-323-sharecenter-2-bay-network-storage-enclosure

 

Catch is, they only support SMB for Windows which is being bumped off with Win 11 at some stage....

 

There is a open source firmware for them which may get around this, but didnt look into it too much.

 

 




