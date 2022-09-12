Hi all,
I’m looking for a cheap, no frills NAS to serve up files for Infuse on the kids’ TV. Single or dual bay would work fine. Auckland based but happy to pay shipping.
Thanks in advance!
I've got 2x DLINK 323 units (only 1 PSU tho) you're welcome to have for cost of postage. https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/products/dns-323-sharecenter-2-bay-network-storage-enclosure
Catch is, they only support SMB for Windows which is being bumped off with Win 11 at some stage....
There is a open source firmware for them which may get around this, but didnt look into it too much.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
