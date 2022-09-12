I've got 2x DLINK 323 units (only 1 PSU tho) you're welcome to have for cost of postage. https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/products/dns-323-sharecenter-2-bay-network-storage-enclosure

Catch is, they only support SMB for Windows which is being bumped off with Win 11 at some stage....

There is a open source firmware for them which may get around this, but didnt look into it too much.