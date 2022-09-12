Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and Wanted[FS] GoPro Hero10 Black
freitasm

#299484 12-Sep-2022 12:51
I have a GoPro Hero10 Black for sale. Includes a 32 GB microSD.


Asking $400 incl postage.




freitasm

  #2968283 14-Sep-2022 20:07
Updated price.




Batman
  #2968299 14-Sep-2022 21:13
PM sent




freitasm

  #2968301 14-Sep-2022 21:15
Sold.




