To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



NPCtom

#300510 14-Sep-2022 18:07
iPad Air 2 WiFi - 64gb. $220.

 

Battery capacity: 80%~ (according to coconutBattery). In excellent physical condition and has been kept in a case throughout its life.

 

Overnight courier nationwide.

 





ANglEAUT
  #2968297 14-Sep-2022 21:12
Hi.

 

Consider redacting the Wi-Fi & Bluetooth MAC addresses as well. They are unique identifiers.

 

 




NPCtom

  #2968302 14-Sep-2022 21:18
ANglEAUT:

 

Hi.

 

Consider redacting the Wi-Fi & Bluetooth MAC addresses as well. They are unique identifiers.

 

 

Thank you! I am unable to edit the original post. But here is an updated image below:

 





