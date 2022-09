Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Phantom Black. Almost 15 months Samsung warranty remains - valid until 31 December 2023.



Immaculate condition, as new, with no signs of wear. Kept in a gel case with tempered glass screen

protector since new.



Model SM-G998B 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, S-Pen, all the things.



Trademe has this model from $1,000. GZ price $850 + courier.



Comes with phone, Samsung fast charger, new gel case & USB-C to C cable.





Megabyte - so geek it megahertz