josephhinvest

WTB: Entry level gaming PC for young teen
My daughter turns 14 soon and would like to build (preferably) or buy a gaming PC.
Her birthday is late October and with Christmas shortly thereafter so I am trying to see if there’s a way to combine both, and gifts from family ($) to get together an entry level gaming PC.
I’d like to get to get reasonable 1080p performance for Steam based games. Definitely do not need 4K.
There’s some pre built machines from PB Tech that look… fine. There’s one today in the $1300 range that looks adequate. I’d like it to be upgradable over coming years as the budget allows.
I don’t have a preference for cpu architecture or GPU brand. What gives good bang for the buck?
If anyone has something for sale, or indeed advice please let me know. $1k to $2k would be ideal.

Thanks,
Joseph

Prebuilt systems like this from PB look pretty good. Any glaring deficiencies?

I got this for my 13yo in August .. I see its sold out now but this is the sort of thing I would be looking at 

https://playtech.co.nz/collections/limited-run-gaming-systems/products/wildcat-limited-edition

 

PB seems to have some similar 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSGGPC10212/GGPC-RX-6600-Gaming-PC-AMD-Ryzen-5-5500-6-Core-16G

