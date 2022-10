Recent cloud migration means this server needs to go to a new owner. All yours for $800.

Spec: ProLiant ML150 Gen9, 16GB RAM, 3 x 2TB SATA LFF Hot Plug HDD (RAID HBA on-board), Xeon E5-2609 CPU.

Full HP diags passed without error, including the hard drive array.

Comes with fresh install of Windows Server 2012R2 Essentials (built-in 25 User CAL's) and original HP ROK media.

Pickup only from Prebbleton, cannot ship.