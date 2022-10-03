Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GoranZ

#300764 3-Oct-2022 10:44
Hi, we are having a big cleanup at the office and have 13x HPE Microsorvers ready to go to new homes.

 

All tested and running well and include the empty HDD caddies , might need a bit of dusting.

 

Models available:

 

$120 ea - HPE G7 with AMD CPU, 4GB RAM, no HDD (5 avail)
$180 ea - HPE G8 with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, ILO, no HDD (3 avail)
$200 ea - HPE G8 with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, ILO, HP P222 512mb cache with battery controller, no HDD (5 avail)

 

Please take a look at my other post if you need some 3TB drives for these 😃

 

Pickup is Albany, Auckland during business hours (mon-fri) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sscribenz
  #2976703 3-Oct-2022 10:56
Would you be open to shipping?

GoranZ

  #2976731 3-Oct-2022 11:43
Yes we can organise shipping. Would just use trademe shipping 

GoranZ

  #2976928 3-Oct-2022 19:14
UPDATE - all of the G8 with RAID card have gone. 

 

As of 7pm Oct 3rd there are currently 2x G8 with no RAID card and 4x G7 left.

 

thanks 



GoranZ

  #2977287 4-Oct-2022 14:04
UPDATE - All G8 gone .. only G7 left .. as of 2pm 4/10

 

Happy to consider massive discount on the G7 if you want to make offer 

