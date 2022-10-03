Hi, we are having a big cleanup at the office and have 13x HPE Microsorvers ready to go to new homes.

All tested and running well and include the empty HDD caddies , might need a bit of dusting.

Models available:

$120 ea - HPE G7 with AMD CPU, 4GB RAM, no HDD (5 avail)

$180 ea - HPE G8 with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, ILO, no HDD (3 avail)

$200 ea - HPE G8 with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, ILO, HP P222 512mb cache with battery controller, no HDD (5 avail)

Please take a look at my other post if you need some 3TB drives for these 😃

Pickup is Albany, Auckland during business hours (mon-fri)