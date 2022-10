Mi Standing Fan 2 Smart APP Control Standing & Desktop Fan.Awesome fan, great condition. Selling as no longer required.Buyer must pickup from Hobsonville, Auckland.Model: BPLDS02DMVery quiet and worked really well in bedroom overnight during summer. The app control allows you to dial it from 1-100 power settings, so can get it just right.Bought from PB Tech for $148 approx 8-10 months ago.Asking $90.