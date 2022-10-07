Alogic UCFUHD-SGR USB-C Fusion Core 5-IN-1 HDMI & USB HUB.

Ports:
1 X HDMI 4K,
3 X USB-A (USB3.0)
1 X USB-C



I have 4 of these in Space Grey, brand new in the box.

PBTech retail $78.

GZ price $50 ea delivered