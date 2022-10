1 x Ubiquiti UAP-AC-LR - comes with POE injector and mounting bracket - looking for $75 + $5 postage

1 x TP-Linkk Omada EAP225 Access Point - just the AP - looking for $50 + $5 postage

Can be picked up in Titahi Bay Wellington most nights after 5pm or could possibly bring them to Lambton Quay area in Wellington