For sale 1x 32GB DDR 5 memory kit was used for less than 2 weeksWas removed from my ASUS ROG Strix laptop.Made up of 2x16GB modulesWZZZ0002010267623216GB 1Rx8 PC5-4800B-SAO-1010-XTPlease confirm compatibility.Happy to take offers around $150 will ship at your cost or collection botany east Auckland.Craig