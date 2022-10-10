My new phones arrived so it’s time to sell this baby.
Purchased new from apple last year, apple care+ warranty valid until Nov 22 2023, note it’s apple care+ upgrade which covered for unlimited incident of accidental damage etc.
Phone itself is in pristine condition, been in case and covered by glass protector since day 1. So No noticeable marks and scuff anywhere.
Battery health at 95%.
Also includes:
- Original box and charging cable (unused)
- Pitaka MagEZ case pro (unused) - nice carbon fiber case didn’t open or used it at all as I have mous case.
- Mous Limit 4.0 - MagSafe® Compatible Aramid Fibre Phone Case - this is the case I used as daily driver so have some marks at the back, but it’s a good grippy case
- Lifeproof See case in black - lightly used
- Apple genuine leather case in Midnight (basically a dark blue) - lightly used for a week or so before mous case arrives.
- Glass screen protectors - should have 2pcs in box
All the case included is MagSafe compatible.
Iphone plus all the extra for $1400 ono, pick up in Auckland or + $15 to post to anywhere in NZ