Well it's time to sell my trusty iPhone 7 as I've (finally) upgraded.

128GB model, running iOS 15.7, and has 80% battery health. Lasted me a full day from 100% battery.

Comes with all original accessories (Charger, cable, earpods, screen cloth, sim ejector tool, and Apple stickers). Only the charger was used, everything else is new.



This has been very well looked after. It's always had a screen protector applied, has always been in a case, and has never been dropped.

Believe it or not, the screen has never been touched by bare fingers. The screen is in pristine condition. Same for the camera lens.



There are some very slight scuff marks on the rear anodised surface due to the case rubbing (ironic I know).



Asking for $200 (courier within NZ included). I'm based in Palmy, and you're welcome to view if local.